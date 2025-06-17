G7 Leaders Back Israel's Right to Defend Amid West Asia Tensions

In a significant geopolitical move, leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) convened in Canada have collectively affirmed Israel's right to self-defense amidst mounting crises in West Asia. The statement, released from the office of the Canadian Prime Minister, also emphasized a steadfast commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

Casting Iran as a primary source of regional instability, the G7 leaders underscored their consistent stance against Iran obtaining nuclear weapons. They urged that resolving the Iranian crisis should lead to broader de-escalation, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

The summit also saw discussions on the potential impacts on international energy markets, with G7 leaders pledging vigilance and readiness to coordinate efforts to maintain market stability. The meeting, chaired by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, featured leadership from major Western nations and EU representatives.

US President Donald Trump's early departure from the summit drew attention, as he returned to Washington, DC to meet the National Security Council. Meanwhile, Israel's aerial campaign targeting Iran to curb its nuclear ambitions has escalated tensions, with Prime Minister Netanyahu asserting significant setbacks to the Iranian nuclear program. Reports suggest Trump's advocacy for a ceasefire, alongside warnings for Tehran's civilians, further complicates the landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)