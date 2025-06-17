UN Rights Chief Voices Alarm Over Political Ban in Bangladesh
UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk criticized Bangladesh's ban on political parties, urging dialogue for free elections. Despite progress, concerns persist over legislation restricting freedoms. The interim government's decision faced pushback from the Awami League following their deregistration, resulting in political tension.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has expressed significant concern over Bangladesh's decision to ban political parties and related activities, arguing that this move unduly curtails the freedoms of association, expression, and assembly.
Addressing the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk acknowledged progress between the interim government and political parties through dialogue. However, he emphasized the need for meaningful reform to ensure free and inclusive elections.
Turk's concerns also stemmed from recent legislative changes permitting the prohibition of political parties, an action he believes severely restricts fundamental freedoms. This development follows the Bangladesh Election Commission's suspension of the Awami League's registration, a decision challenged by the party amid political turmoil under the interim government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Philippines and EU Forge New Security and Defense Dialogue
US Sharpens Focus on Indo-Pacific Amidst Rising China Tensions at Shangri-La Dialogue
Philippines-EU Forge Security Dialogue Amidst Emerging Threats
India and Spain Unite Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Dialogue
Govt action on madrassas a serious attack on religious freedom: Arshad Madani