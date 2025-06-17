UN Rights Chief Voices Alarm Over Political Ban in Bangladesh

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has expressed significant concern over Bangladesh's decision to ban political parties and related activities, arguing that this move unduly curtails the freedoms of association, expression, and assembly.

Addressing the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk acknowledged progress between the interim government and political parties through dialogue. However, he emphasized the need for meaningful reform to ensure free and inclusive elections.

Turk's concerns also stemmed from recent legislative changes permitting the prohibition of political parties, an action he believes severely restricts fundamental freedoms. This development follows the Bangladesh Election Commission's suspension of the Awami League's registration, a decision challenged by the party amid political turmoil under the interim government.

