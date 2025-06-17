Left Menu

UN Rights Chief Voices Alarm Over Political Ban in Bangladesh

UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk criticized Bangladesh's ban on political parties, urging dialogue for free elections. Despite progress, concerns persist over legislation restricting freedoms. The interim government's decision faced pushback from the Awami League following their deregistration, resulting in political tension.

Updated: 17-06-2025 13:46 IST
UN Rights Chief Voices Alarm Over Political Ban in Bangladesh
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has expressed significant concern over Bangladesh's decision to ban political parties and related activities, arguing that this move unduly curtails the freedoms of association, expression, and assembly.

Addressing the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk acknowledged progress between the interim government and political parties through dialogue. However, he emphasized the need for meaningful reform to ensure free and inclusive elections.

Turk's concerns also stemmed from recent legislative changes permitting the prohibition of political parties, an action he believes severely restricts fundamental freedoms. This development follows the Bangladesh Election Commission's suspension of the Awami League's registration, a decision challenged by the party amid political turmoil under the interim government.

