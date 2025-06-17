Left Menu

G7 Summit: Trump Exits Early to Address Middle East Tensions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 18:58 IST
G7 leaders during the family photo (Photo/Canadian government). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

The G7 summit saw an abrupt shift as US President Donald Trump departed early, citing urgent tensions between Israel and Iran as the reason for his untimely exit. Trump expressed satisfaction with the summit's progress despite his early departure from Kananaskis.

The summit, continuing without Trump, pivoted its focus towards escalating Middle East tensions, adopting a joint statement that firmly opposed Iran obtaining nuclear weapons and urged for immediate de-escalation. Leaders emphasized regional stability, underscoring Iran's role in regional instability.

Elsewhere, Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged Trump's early departure, referencing a pressing necessity that drew the President away from key discussions, including those with non-G7 leaders like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Talks on a crucial US-UK trade deal hint at future negotiations with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

