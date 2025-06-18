Controversy Erupts Over Trump's Meeting with Pakistani Army Chief

The Indian National Congress has accused the Union government of inadequacy following news that US President Donald Trump is meeting with Pakistan Army Chief of Staff, Field Marshall Asim Munir, known for his controversial remarks linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted President Trump's decision to leave the G7 Summit early, interpreting it as a diplomatic snub to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He criticized the perceived silence from the Indian side and linked it to past diplomatic missteps involving China.

The visit of General Asim Munir to the US has not gone without incident. Protestors, including overseas Pakistanis and members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, condemned his presence, shouting slogans and sharing videos of their actions on social media, emphasizing accountability for his alleged past actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)