Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Trump's Meeting with Pakistani Army Chief

Congress criticizes the Union government after US President Trump's meeting with Pakistani Army Chief, Asim Munir. The visit prompts protests from overseas Pakistanis and heated remarks from political leaders, highlighting concerns over international relations and media integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:14 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Trump's Meeting with Pakistani Army Chief
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress has accused the Union government of inadequacy following news that US President Donald Trump is meeting with Pakistan Army Chief of Staff, Field Marshall Asim Munir, known for his controversial remarks linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted President Trump's decision to leave the G7 Summit early, interpreting it as a diplomatic snub to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He criticized the perceived silence from the Indian side and linked it to past diplomatic missteps involving China.

The visit of General Asim Munir to the US has not gone without incident. Protestors, including overseas Pakistanis and members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, condemned his presence, shouting slogans and sharing videos of their actions on social media, emphasizing accountability for his alleged past actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025