Baloch Families Protest Against Forced Disappearances Amid Rising Tensions

Five Baloch families held a peaceful protest in Nushki, demanding the release of their forcibly disappeared relatives. Despite engaging with local officials, the families received little reassurance. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee condemned the disappearances as violations of human rights, urging international bodies to address the issue and hold the Pakistani state accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:50 IST
Visuals from the protest (Image: X@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Monday, families of five forcibly disappeared Baloch individuals organized a peaceful protest in Nushki. The demonstration, arranged by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), started at Shopping Road near Police Station Chowk and culminated in a sit-in outside the Deputy Commissioner's office, demanding immediate release of their loved ones.

Protesters included relatives of missing individuals such as MPhil scholar Ghani Baloch and others who have been unaccounted for months or even years. The families have been left in a state of anguish and grief, with no satisfactory response from state institutions despite repeated appeals, said BYC on social media platform X.

While local officials briefly interacted with protesters, they initially expressed helplessness but later promised to forward written requests to 'relevant departments' for further investigation. BYC condemned these disappearances, calling them grave human rights violations and urging entities like the United Nations to intervene. The situation further escalated with the BYC reporting Salam Haider's death, allegedly due to torture while in military custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

