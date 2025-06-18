Tensions Rise: Iran Warns Against US-Pakistan Airbase Use Amid Conflict with Israel

In the midst of escalating tensions in the Middle East, a senior Iranian diplomat has expressed hope that Pakistan's airspace and airbases will not be utilized by the United States for military operations against Iran. This comment comes as speculation swirls around a potential meeting between Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir and former US President Donald Trump regarding ongoing regional conflicts.

Mohammad Javad Hosseini, the Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission in India, addressed various issues in an ANI interview, especially concerning Iran's stance on the conflict with Israel. He emphasized that Iran is only acting in self-defense against what it considers an act of aggression by the Israeli regime, in violation of international law. Hosseini underscored Iran's right to defend itself as stipulated in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

As tensions continue, former President Donald Trump has publicly supported Israel, asserting that Iran should not acquire nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iran remains steadfast in its resolve, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowing retaliation against any Israeli aggression. In spite of mounting regional pressure, Iran resists external influence on its defensive strategies, signaling a potential escalation if diplomatic solutions remain elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)