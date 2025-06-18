Grateful Indian Students Evacuated Amidst Tensions in Iran
Indian students expressed gratitude to the Indian government and Embassy for swiftly evacuating them from Iran amidst regional tensions. After Iranian airspace closure due to security concerns, India and Iran coordinated efforts to ensure students' safety. Iranian officials urged international condemnation of Israeli military actions affecting civilians.
- Country:
- Armenia
Amid growing regional tensions, Indian students have publicly expressed their gratitude to India's Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Iran, and the broader Indian government for facilitating their evacuation from the conflict zone. In a video released by the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, female students from Urmia University of Medical Sciences were seen thanking these entities for prioritizing their safety.
Speaking while at Yerevan International Airport in Armenia, the students conveyed their appreciation for the swift actions taken by the Indian authorities. Meanwhile, Mohammad Javad Hosseini, Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission in India, acknowledged the complexity of the situation, noting closed airspaces and military aggression in Tehran as significant hurdles. Despite these challenges, he confirmed successful cooperation with Indian officials to relocate students to safety.
Hosseini further highlighted the broader geopolitical tensions, particularly Israeli operations impacting civilian areas under the pretense of nuclear-related activities. He called on the international community to condemn such actions and exert pressure to prevent further civilian harm. His remarks underscore the delicate balancing act nations must navigate in contentious zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Official Arrested for Spying, Fuels Security Concerns
Trump Reinstates Controversial Travel Ban Amid Security Concerns
Gehlot Challenges Indian Government's Ceasefire Decision
Snapshots of Change: Voices and Visions from Tehran Streets
Security Concerns Emerge Ahead of Yogi Adityanath's Bahraich Visit