Reza Pahlavi Calls for Democratic Transition in Iran Amidst Tensions

In a turbulent period for Iran, former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has called for a peaceful transition to a secular democracy. Labeling the current regime as on the brink of collapse, Pahlavi presents a vision for national renewal, emphasizing peace and the need for a new democratic Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 19:55 IST
Iran's former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, former Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, has issued a clarion call for 'regime change' in Tehran. In remarks delivered at a press conference, Pahlavi insisted the regime is 'defeated' and 'on its last legs,' and he urged an end to the country's current leadership.

Pahlavi's comments follow recent US military actions against Iran's nuclear facilities and highlight his advocacy for a 'secular, democratic Iran.' Criticizing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Pahlavi contends that a peaceful transition can only occur with Khamenei's resignation, promising him a fair trial if he steps down.

In a bold move to orchestrate change, Pahlavi announced the establishment of secure communication channels for military and police personnel to join his movement. Outlining economic reconstruction strategies, he introduced the Iran Prosperity Project designed to guide the nation towards stability and economic revitalization post-transition.

