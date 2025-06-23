Reza Pahlavi Calls for Democratic Transition in Iran Amidst Tensions

Amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, former Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, has issued a clarion call for 'regime change' in Tehran. In remarks delivered at a press conference, Pahlavi insisted the regime is 'defeated' and 'on its last legs,' and he urged an end to the country's current leadership.

Pahlavi's comments follow recent US military actions against Iran's nuclear facilities and highlight his advocacy for a 'secular, democratic Iran.' Criticizing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Pahlavi contends that a peaceful transition can only occur with Khamenei's resignation, promising him a fair trial if he steps down.

In a bold move to orchestrate change, Pahlavi announced the establishment of secure communication channels for military and police personnel to join his movement. Outlining economic reconstruction strategies, he introduced the Iran Prosperity Project designed to guide the nation towards stability and economic revitalization post-transition.