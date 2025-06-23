Israeli Air Force Targets Hezbollah Weapon Sites in Lebanon
The Israeli Defence Forces announced airstrikes on Hezbollah military sites in Lebanon, targeting rocket and missile launchers, and weapons depots. Israel condemns these activities as violations of agreements with Lebanon.
In a recent development, the Israeli Air Force has conducted airstrikes on military installations belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon. The targeted sites, located north of the Litani River, reportedly contained rocket and missile launchers as well as weapons depots.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) underscored that the presence of such weaponry and Hezbollah's activities in the area represent a significant breach of existing understandings between Israel and Lebanon. This action comes amid escalating tensions in the region.
Officials from the IDF stated that these military initiatives are crucial in safeguarding national security and maintaining peace agreements, as Hezbollah's armament poses a direct threat to Israeli safety and regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
