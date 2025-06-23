Left Menu

Israeli Air Force Targets Hezbollah Weapon Sites in Lebanon

The Israeli Defence Forces announced airstrikes on Hezbollah military sites in Lebanon, targeting rocket and missile launchers, and weapons depots. Israel condemns these activities as violations of agreements with Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:20 IST
Israeli Air Force Targets Hezbollah Weapon Sites in Lebanon
Israeli fighter jet (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a recent development, the Israeli Air Force has conducted airstrikes on military installations belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon. The targeted sites, located north of the Litani River, reportedly contained rocket and missile launchers as well as weapons depots.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) underscored that the presence of such weaponry and Hezbollah's activities in the area represent a significant breach of existing understandings between Israel and Lebanon. This action comes amid escalating tensions in the region.

Officials from the IDF stated that these military initiatives are crucial in safeguarding national security and maintaining peace agreements, as Hezbollah's armament poses a direct threat to Israeli safety and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

