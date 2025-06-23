Strategic Dialogues: India's Ajit Doval Engages China Amidst Regional Dynamics

In a pivotal meeting on the fringes of the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in Beijing, India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval engaged in strategic dialogues with Wang Yi, a prominent member of China's Communist Party and the Foreign Minister. Despite regional complexities, both nations reiterated the imperative to promote robust India-China relations, highlighting the crucial need for fostering people-to-people connections.

A comprehensive review of bilateral developments underscored the discussions, with Doval emphasizing a collaborative approach to countering terrorism in all its manifestations—essential for maintaining peace and stability across the region. The two leaders explored a range of mutual interests at bilateral, regional, and global levels, paving the way for future dialogues, with an expected upcoming meeting in India.

Concurrently, on the trade front, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal reported active engagements with China regarding rare earth mineral supplies critical to the auto sector. By liaising with industry organisations such as SIAM and ACMA, and maintaining efforts with Chinese counterparts, India seeks to ensure a predictable and consistent trade environment amid global supply chain challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)