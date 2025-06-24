Left Menu

Trump Facilitates China's Oil Deal, Brokers Fragile Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump announces that China can resume oil imports from Iran, while hoping for US sales. As he heads to the NATO summit, Trump faces delicate ceasefire tensions between Israel and Iran, a situation involving complex international diplomacy and military interventions.

US President Donald J. Trump has declared that China may now continue purchasing oil from Iran, while expressing optimism that Beijing will also purchase significant amounts from the United States. Posting on Truth Social, Trump stated, "China can now continue to purchase Oil from Iran. Hopefully, they will be purchasing plenty from the U.S., also. It was my Great Honor to make this happen!"

In another post, Trump addressed his upcoming attendance at the NATO summit. He highlighted the expected tranquility in Europe compared to the recent tensions in West Asia. Trump remarked, "Heading to NATO where, at worst, it will be a much calmer period than what I just went through with Israel and Iran. I look forward to seeing all of my very good European friends, and others. Hopefully, much will be accomplished!" CNN reported that Trump journeyed to Europe under the shadow of a fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, which he helped mediate as proof of his diplomatic prowess. The ceasefire followed rigorous negotiations at the White House. However, mere hours before it was to start, Israel accused Iran of breaching the truce by firing missiles and vowed a forceful response, according to CNN. Iran firmly denied these allegations.

Frustrated with the perceived truce breakdown, Trump criticized both countries before departing for the Netherlands, stating, "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f** they're doing." Additionally, he censured Israel: "As soon as we made the deal, they came out and dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before," he noted. As reported by CNN, Trump subsequently spoke firmly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Air Force One. He later posted on Truth Social, "All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!"

(With inputs from agencies.)

