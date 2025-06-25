Left Menu

Bangladesh Political Turmoil: Former CEC Arrested Amid Election Preparations

Former Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal was arrested by Bangladesh's Detective Branch, following the arrest of his predecessor Nurul Huda. This occurs as the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, plans national elections for early 2026. Discussions with BNP leadership emphasize timely reforms and justice.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Detective Branch of Bangladesh police apprehended former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday. The arrest, confirmed through an official message, took place in Moghbazar, Dhaka, marking the second such detention following CEC Nurul Huda's arrest last summer.

Habibul Awal resigned from his position on September 5, 2024, after overseeing a decisive electoral victory for Sheikh Hasina's Awami League that year. Huda's detention had earlier sparked concerns as government sources pointed to public unrest and physical altercations as factors leading to his legal troubles.

This political upheaval comes amidst announcements by the interim government, spearheaded by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, scheduling national elections for early 2026. Recent talks in London between Yunus and BNP's Tarique Rahman highlighted the urgency for reform and justice as elections loom near.

