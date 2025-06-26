India Accuses Pakistan of 'Nefarious Agenda' at UNSC

In a heated session at the United Nations Security Council, India condemned Pakistan for making 'politically motivated remarks' that attempt to advance a 'nefarious agenda' on the global stage. Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, sharply rebuked Pakistan for deflecting attention from human rights violations in their own country, including rampant cross-border terrorism.

During the open debate on Children and Armed Conflict, the Indian envoy criticized Pakistan's misuse of the UNSC platform. He cited the terror attacks in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, as an example of atrocities perpetrated by Pakistani or Pakistan-trained terrorists. Harish emphasized the Security Council's April 2025 press statement that called for accountability for those behind such reprehensible acts.

Further stressing India's firm stance against terrorism, Ambassador Harish pointed to Operation Sindoor—a retaliatory strike on terrorist infrastructures—as a testament to India's non-escalatory yet firm approach. He also highlighted the Secretary General's report detailing grave violations against children in Pakistan, accusing Pakistan of hypocrisy while reaffirming Jammu & Kashmir's integral status within India.