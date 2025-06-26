Paank Condemns Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan

Paank, a prominent human rights organization, has issued a strong condemnation against the ongoing enforced disappearances in Balochistan, which it describes as severe human rights violations and breaches of legal norms. The organization accuses Pakistani security forces of systematically targeting students, civilians, and professionals, portraying it as part of a sustained pattern of state-backed repression.

In a statement on X, Paank detailed several alarming incidents. On June 20, Aziz Baloch, a 16-year-old student from Khonger, Mastung, was seized from his home by Pakistani forces. Just days later, on June 22, Ghulam Ali Baloch went missing in Quetta. Other victims include Sakki Dad, abducted from Hub, and Shaukat Baloch, taken from Nushki. These cases highlight a series of abductions across different regions.

Further, on June 25, Munir Ahmed Raisani was disappeared from a hotel in Mangocher, with additional reports of two truck drivers being detained during the same operation. Paank denounces these acts as part of a deliberate campaign of intimidation in Balochistan. The group demands the immediate release of those forcibly taken and urges international entities to hold the Pakistani government accountable for these persistent rights abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)