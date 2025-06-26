Paank Condemns Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan
Human rights group Paank has denounced enforced disappearances in Balochistan, highlighting targeting of students and civilians by Pakistani forces. Recent abductions, including those of teens and professionals, are cited. Paank calls for accountability and immediate release of victims, urging international attention to systemic human rights violations.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Paank, a prominent human rights organization, has issued a strong condemnation against the ongoing enforced disappearances in Balochistan, which it describes as severe human rights violations and breaches of legal norms. The organization accuses Pakistani security forces of systematically targeting students, civilians, and professionals, portraying it as part of a sustained pattern of state-backed repression.
In a statement on X, Paank detailed several alarming incidents. On June 20, Aziz Baloch, a 16-year-old student from Khonger, Mastung, was seized from his home by Pakistani forces. Just days later, on June 22, Ghulam Ali Baloch went missing in Quetta. Other victims include Sakki Dad, abducted from Hub, and Shaukat Baloch, taken from Nushki. These cases highlight a series of abductions across different regions.
Further, on June 25, Munir Ahmed Raisani was disappeared from a hotel in Mangocher, with additional reports of two truck drivers being detained during the same operation. Paank denounces these acts as part of a deliberate campaign of intimidation in Balochistan. The group demands the immediate release of those forcibly taken and urges international entities to hold the Pakistani government accountable for these persistent rights abuses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Commander says National Guard members already have temporarily detained civilians in the Los Angeles protests, reports AP.
BLA Launches Multiple Deadly Attacks Against Pakistani Forces
Macron Urges Halt to Strikes on Civilians Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
Tragic Tank Fire: Aid-Seeking Civilians Caught in Conflict
Surge in Child Abductions in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado