India Criticizes Bangladesh Over Temple Demolition

India has condemned the Bangladeshi interim government's decision to demolish a Durga Temple in Dhaka. The structure, situated on railway land, was torn down amid allegations of illegal construction. The incident has sparked criticism from various minority organizations in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:24 IST
MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Image Credit: YouTube/MinistryofExternalAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed strong disapproval following the Bangladeshi interim government's decision to demolish a makeshift Durga Temple situated in Khilkhet, Dhaka. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) voiced its concerns during a weekly media briefing, emphasizing that instead of ensuring the temple's security, authorities framed the situation as an issue of illegal land use, thereby permitting its destruction. This has resulted in damage to the deity before its relocation.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal remarked on the troubling pattern of such incidents in Bangladesh, highlighting the interim government's responsibility to protect Hindu communities and their religious sites. The recent demolition came after a mob of extremists demanded the temple's removal. Despite the temple being constructed on railway property, activists argue the demolition lacked prior notice to the community.

According to the Bangladesh Railway authorities, the Durga Temple was one of several illegal structures on their land. Discrepancies arose when temple committee members claimed prior permission was granted for celebrations in previous years. Minority rights groups in Bangladesh have roundly condemned the demolition process and the preceding mob action. The Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, along with other organizations, criticized the lack of forewarning and the selective targeting of the temple, calling for accountability from the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

