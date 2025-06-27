Jaishankar Defends India's Stand at SCO Meeting Over Terrorism Reference

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar endorsed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's decision to abstain from signing a joint statement at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in China. Jaishankar cited the omission of references to terrorism in the document as the primary reason for India's non-endorsement.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Jaishankar emphasized that the SCO's core mission is to combat terrorism, a mission undermined by the document's failure to adequately address related concerns. Singh, while addressing the gathering in Qingdao, highlighted the necessity for member countries to abandon double standards on terrorism and hold accountable those nations that exploit it.

Rajnath Singh further criticized countries displaying double standards, implicitly referring to Pakistan by referencing the recent Pahalgam attack in India. He stressed the challenge posed by radicalization and cross-border terrorism, calling for collective and decisive action to safeguard regional peace and security.