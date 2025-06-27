Left Menu

Jaishankar Defends India's Stand at SCO Meeting Over Terrorism Reference

India's refusal to sign the SCO joint declaration stemmed from the absence of terrorism references in the document. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar supported Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's stance, emphasizing the central role of counter-terrorism in the SCO. Singh highlighted multiple challenges facing the region, calling for unified action against terrorism.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar endorsed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's decision to abstain from signing a joint statement at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in China. Jaishankar cited the omission of references to terrorism in the document as the primary reason for India's non-endorsement.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Jaishankar emphasized that the SCO's core mission is to combat terrorism, a mission undermined by the document's failure to adequately address related concerns. Singh, while addressing the gathering in Qingdao, highlighted the necessity for member countries to abandon double standards on terrorism and hold accountable those nations that exploit it.

Rajnath Singh further criticized countries displaying double standards, implicitly referring to Pakistan by referencing the recent Pahalgam attack in India. He stressed the challenge posed by radicalization and cross-border terrorism, calling for collective and decisive action to safeguard regional peace and security.

