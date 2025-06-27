Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Strengthens Defence Ties Amidst SCO Meeting Tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in crucial dialogues with defence counterparts from Tajikistan, Belarus, and Kazakhstan, emphasizing India's strides in defence production and coordination. Amidst the SCO meeting in Qingdao, India declined to sign the joint declaration due to omissions relating to terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Belarus Defence Minister Lieutenant General Victor Khrenin, Tajikistan Defence Minister Lieutenant General Sobrizoda Emomali Abdurakhim and Kazakhstan Defence Minister Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov (Photo Credit: ANI/X/@RajnathSingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted pivotal bilateral talks with Tajikistan, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. These discussions sought to bolster defences against terrorism following a recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist networks in Pakistan.

Highlighting India's advancements in the defence sector, Singh discussed enhancing self-reliance and explored further collaboration in defence technicalities with the visiting defence chiefs. The Ministry of Defence confirmed these developments in a press release, underscoring India's rapid progress in defence production.

However, tensions surfaced when India refrained from signing a joint declaration at the SCO meeting. Sources reveal discontent over the omission of Pahalgam's April 22 terror attack from the document, contrasting the mention of Pakistan incidents. Thus, India remained firm on excluding the declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

