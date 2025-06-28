PTI Slams Supreme Court Verdict on Reserved Seats as 'Unjust'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed grave disappointment over the Supreme Court's ruling regarding reserved seats, describing the decision as unjust and a misinterpretation of the Constitution, according to Geo News. The court's Constitutional Bench recently accepted review petitions, concluding that the PTI, founded by Imran Khan, is not eligible for the reserved seats in both national and provincial assemblies. Justice Aminuddin Khan led the 10-member bench that announced the verdict.

Following the court's decision, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan voiced his dismay, stating, "We are deeply disappointed... the decision is unfair to PTI, and the Constitution has been wrongly interpreted." Khan emphasized that the reserved seats rightfully belonged to PTI and acknowledged that the party has no further legal recourse following the Supreme Court's review decision.

In light of the ruling, Gohar Ali Khan announced PTI's intention to contest the issue within and outside of parliament. An official statement from the Imran Khan-founded party described the verdict as the "darkest day in the country's constitutional history." The party recalled past instances when the Supreme Court recognized PTI's constitutional right to those reserved seats. PTI Senator Hamid Khan argued that the verdict was "not based on justice" and questioned the bench's authority on the matter.