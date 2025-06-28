Deadly Suicide Attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Leaves 13 Soldiers Dead

In a tragic incident that underscores escalating tensions in the region, more than a dozen soldiers have been killed and numerous others injured in a suicide bombing in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attack unfolded in the Khadi Market of Mir Ali, North Waziristan, targeting a bomb disposal unit vehicle, according to security sources quoted by Khyber Chronicles and reported by Al Jazeera.

Security officials confirmed the attacker detonated explosives near the vehicle, resulting in at least 13 fatalities, with 24 individuals, including 14 civilians, sustaining injuries. The Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group, a faction associated with the Pakistan Taliban (TTP), has claimed responsibility for this assault, marking it as one of the deadliest on Pakistani forces in recent months.

The incident comes amid a sharp increase in violence in regions bordering Afghanistan after the Taliban's rise to power in 2021. Pakistan has consistently accused the Afghan Taliban of facilitating attacks from their territory, allegations which the Taliban deny. Earlier in February, a separate attack in Spinwam tehsil, also in North Waziristan, resulted in four Pakistani security personnel deaths. The exchange of fire also led to the deaths of three terrorists, as reported by Dawn.

