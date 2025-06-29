Trump Denies $30 Billion Iran Nuclear Deal, Criticizes 'Fake News'

Amid swirling reports, former US President Donald Trump vehemently dismissed allegations that his administration considered a $30 billion deal with Iran to develop civilian nuclear facilities. In a forthright post on Truth Social, Trump condemned the story as a 'hoax' generated by 'fake news' aimed at undermining him.

Trump reiterated his stance on Iranian nuclear capabilities, recalling past US military operations that he claimed obliterated Iranian nuclear sites. These statements were made in light of the controversial Operation Midnight Hammer, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

In an assertive tone, Trump accused Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of deceit, claiming he had saved Khamenei from severe consequences and once again criticized so-called fake news for allegations that disrupt his narrative.

