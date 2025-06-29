Left Menu

Trump Denies $30 Billion Iran Nuclear Deal, Criticizes 'Fake News'

Former US President Donald Trump refuted claims of a $30 billion deal with Iran for nuclear development, calling it a 'hoax' by 'fake news.' He emphasized Iran needs to align with global norms or face consequences, highlighting past US military actions against Iranian nuclear sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:23 IST
Trump Denies $30 Billion Iran Nuclear Deal, Criticizes 'Fake News'
US President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid swirling reports, former US President Donald Trump vehemently dismissed allegations that his administration considered a $30 billion deal with Iran to develop civilian nuclear facilities. In a forthright post on Truth Social, Trump condemned the story as a 'hoax' generated by 'fake news' aimed at undermining him.

Trump reiterated his stance on Iranian nuclear capabilities, recalling past US military operations that he claimed obliterated Iranian nuclear sites. These statements were made in light of the controversial Operation Midnight Hammer, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

In an assertive tone, Trump accused Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of deceit, claiming he had saved Khamenei from severe consequences and once again criticized so-called fake news for allegations that disrupt his narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025