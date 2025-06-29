Left Menu

Bangladesh Police Arrest Five for Viral Assault and Social Media Outrage

Bangladesh Police have detained five individuals, including Fajr Ali, for allegedly assaulting a Hindu woman in Comilla and sharing her distressing video online. Legal proceedings are underway, coinciding with widespread protests in Dhaka advocating for minority rights and condemning religious discrimination and violence against women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:31 IST
Bangladesh Police Arrest Five for Viral Assault and Social Media Outrage
Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh authorities have arrested five suspects linked to the assault of a Hindu woman in Comilla. The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, highlights ongoing issues of minority abuse in the region.

Fajr Ali, a central suspect, was apprehended following the assault, alongside four others who recorded and disseminated the viral video. Legal charges have been filed against them, with law enforcement committed to seeking justice.

The arrests follow protests by various organizations in Dhaka, advocating for the protection of minority rights across the nation. International attention has also been drawn, prompting Bangladesh's interim government to affirm its responsibility in safeguarding minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

