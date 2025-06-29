Lai Calls for Unity in Defense of Taiwan's Democracy and Sovereignty

President William Lai of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) stressed the necessity for the party to unite with the public in their campaign to protect Taiwan's sovereignty and democracy. Speaking at the DPP's national congress, Lai addressed the challenge posed by the opposition-controlled legislature, accusing it of bypassing procedures and undermining government operations.

Lai warned of Beijing's influence and military threats, part of its goal to annex Taiwan as part of the 'great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.' He praised Taiwan's vibrant democracy, attributing it to its citizens' strength, citing historical movements like the 1990 Wild Lily protests and the 2014 Sunflower movement against perceived pro-China policies.

Lai urged the DPP to support civic movements like the 'Bluebird movement' and mass recall efforts, emphasizing national self-defense and economic development as pillars for Taiwan's future. He called for a comprehensive defense strategy to counter China's tactics and advocated for leveraging Taiwan's technology to improve its investment environment and attract foreign capital.

