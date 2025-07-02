Bangladesh tribunal sentences former PM Sheikh Hasina to 6 months in prison in contempt of court case

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), a Bangladesh court designated for the trial of international crimes, on Wednesday sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to six months in prison in a contempt of court case. A three-member tribunal led by Justice Md. Golam Mortuza Majumder gave this order. Earlier, A Y Moshiuzzaman, a senior lawyer, was appointed as amicus curiae (friend of the court) by the ICT for a full hearing of the contempt of court case.

The Chief Prosecutor filed a contempt of court complaint against Sheikh Hasina and Awami League leader Shakil Alam Bulbul on April 30, in light of their statements regarding the case related to the July mass uprising incident. The formal charges stated that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the mastermind behind the inhumane acts, such as crimes against humanity, murders, and the burning of bodies across the country during the movement to overthrow the government in 2024. These crimes were organised on her orders.

"There are 227 cases against me, so I have a license to kill 227 people", Sheikh Hasina said in an alleged audio clip that went viral a few months ago. Later, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police conducted a forensic examination of the conversation and found its authenticity. After that, a contempt of court application was filed with the tribunal. The prosecution said that Sheikh Hasina did not appear in person or provide an explanation through a lawyer even after the notice was published in the newspaper. In this situation, the tribunal can now punish those involved by the law.

Earlier in the day, anti-national and anti-independence forces had staged a mock trial against Sheikh Hasina in a kangaroo court formed to implement their political objectives in Bangladesh, the Awami League said in a statement. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as the head of the interim government after Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5. (ANI)

