"Terrorism is enemy of humanity": PM Modi acknowledges Trinidad and Tobago's support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the joint session of Trinidad and Tobago's Parliament on Friday, unequivocally stated that "terrorism is the enemy of humanity," acknowledging the support of the Trinidad and Tobago government in India's ongoing battle against this global threat. Speaking at the iconic Red House, which saw an attempted coup in 1990, PM Modi emphasised the need for a united front against terrorism, thanking the host nation for its solidarity.

"Terrorism is the enemy of humanity. This very Red House has itself witnessed the wounds of terror and the loss of innocent blood. We must stand united to deny terrorism any shelter or space. We thank the people and the government of this country for standing with us in our fight against terrorism," he stated. PM Modi also placed the bilateral relationship between the two nations within a broader global context, highlighting the unprecedented changes and challenges facing the world, pointing to issues like climate change, food, health, and energy security as pressing concerns.

"I also see our partnership in a larger global framework. The scale and speed of change in the world is unprecedented. There are fundamental shifts in the nature of politics and power. Free trade is under pressure. There are growing global divisions, disputes, and disparities," he noted. The Prime Minister again reiterated that terrorism remains a significant threat, alongside new challenges in space and cybersecurity and the dual-edged impact of artificial intelligence.

"The world is faced with challenges of climate change, food, health, and energy security. Terrorism remains a pressing threat. Colonial rules of the past may have ended, but their shadows linger in new forms. There are new challenges in space and cybersecurity. Artificial Intelligence is unlocking new opportunities as well as risks. The old institutions are struggling to deliver peace and progress," he said, calling for a reevaluation of global governance structures. Despite these challenges, PM Modi emphasised the alignment of values between India and Trinidad and Tobago, advocating for a continued commitment to democratic principles and international cooperation.

"Our two countries may differ in size and geography, but we are deeply aligned in our values. We are proud democracies. We believe in dialogue, sovereignty, multilateralism, and human dignity. In these times of conflicts, we must remain true to these values," he affirmed. In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the address is a celebration of democracy, connecting the shared values and ethos of both nations.

"Celebrating Democracy- Connecting shared values and ethos. PM Narendra Modi addressed a Joint Assembly of the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to address the T&T Parliament," the MEA stated. "In the address, PM touched upon various aspects of the age-old ties and multifaceted partnership between India and Trinidad & Tobago. He thanked the people and government of Trinidad & Tobago for bestowing upon him the special honour. As two democracies, India and Trinidad & Tobago stand together shoulder to shoulder, ever committed to building on their historical ties. PM underlined India's continued support to strengthen India-CARICOM ties and to giving voice to the Global South," the MEA added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago' (ORTT), the highest national honour of the country. President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Kangaloo, presented PM Modi with the award as he becomes the first foreign leader to be honoured with the award. This is the 25th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by any country.

PM Modi's visit to Trinidad and Tobago is part of a broader five-nation tour taking place from July 2 to July 9. The Prime Minister's visit to Trinidad and Tobago is his first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit at the Prime Ministerial level since 1999.

The Prime Minister will also be visiting Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia as part of his tour. He will be travelling to Brazil during the fourth leg of his visit, from July 5 to July 8, to attend the 17th BRICS Summit 2025, followed by a state visit to the South American country. (ANI)

