Trump Welcomes Hamas Response, Talks of Gaza Ceasefire Progress

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the potential for a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, noting Hamas's favorable reply to the proposal as a 'positive spirit,' according to The Jerusalem Post. He suggested that a deal could be reached by the following week.

Hamas has reportedly signaled readiness to commence negotiations following discussions with mediators Qatar and Egypt, adhering to a proposal that includes a 60-day ceasefire already accepted by Israel. This plan also envisions the release of Israeli hostages and withdrawal from northern Gaza.

Despite progress on the Gaza front, Trump acknowledged ongoing tensions with Iran over its nuclear program, yet emphasized efforts to maintain regional negotiations and enhance US diplomatic influence in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)