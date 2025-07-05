Trump Welcomes Hamas Response, Talks of Gaza Ceasefire Progress
US President Donald Trump praised Hamas's positive response to a US-mediated Gaza ceasefire proposal. The plan involves a 60-day ceasefire and release of hostages, aiming to foster lasting peace. Efforts come amid escalating tensions, with critical talks scheduled in Washington with Israeli leadership.
US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the potential for a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, noting Hamas's favorable reply to the proposal as a 'positive spirit,' according to The Jerusalem Post. He suggested that a deal could be reached by the following week.
Hamas has reportedly signaled readiness to commence negotiations following discussions with mediators Qatar and Egypt, adhering to a proposal that includes a 60-day ceasefire already accepted by Israel. This plan also envisions the release of Israeli hostages and withdrawal from northern Gaza.
Despite progress on the Gaza front, Trump acknowledged ongoing tensions with Iran over its nuclear program, yet emphasized efforts to maintain regional negotiations and enhance US diplomatic influence in the Middle East.
