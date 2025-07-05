Left Menu

Trump Welcomes Hamas Response, Talks of Gaza Ceasefire Progress

US President Donald Trump praised Hamas's positive response to a US-mediated Gaza ceasefire proposal. The plan involves a 60-day ceasefire and release of hostages, aiming to foster lasting peace. Efforts come amid escalating tensions, with critical talks scheduled in Washington with Israeli leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:59 IST
Trump Welcomes Hamas Response, Talks of Gaza Ceasefire Progress
US President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the potential for a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, noting Hamas's favorable reply to the proposal as a 'positive spirit,' according to The Jerusalem Post. He suggested that a deal could be reached by the following week.

Hamas has reportedly signaled readiness to commence negotiations following discussions with mediators Qatar and Egypt, adhering to a proposal that includes a 60-day ceasefire already accepted by Israel. This plan also envisions the release of Israeli hostages and withdrawal from northern Gaza.

Despite progress on the Gaza front, Trump acknowledged ongoing tensions with Iran over its nuclear program, yet emphasized efforts to maintain regional negotiations and enhance US diplomatic influence in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025