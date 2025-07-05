Nagarik Unmukti Party's Exit Puts Nepal PM Oli's Majority to the Test

The Nagarik Unmukti Party has chosen to leave the ruling alliance headed by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. This decision follows the dismissal of one of its ministers in a provincial government, invoking constitutional provisions that require the Prime Minister to seek a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives.

The party's decision was made during a parliamentary meeting in Kathmandu, Chairperson Ranjeeta Shrestha confirmed to ANI. The party, holding four seats in the House, plans to announce their new opposition status formally and will see their current state minister, Arun Kumar Chaudhary, resign from the Oli-led government.

This move follows the sacking of Rameshwor Chaudhary, a provincial minister, by Sudurpaschim's Chief Minister Kamal Bahadur Shah from the Nepali Congress. Despite this withdrawal, PM Oli's government maintains that they have a stable majority, as the coalition with CPN-UML and Nepali Congress still secures the necessary 138 seats in the 275-member House.

