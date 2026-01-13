Left Menu

Czech Republic's New Government Faces Confidence Test

The Czech Republic's newly formed government, led by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, is undergoing a confidence vote in Parliament. The coalition, with a 108-seat majority, aims to redirect the country's policies away from supporting Ukraine and opposing some EU policies, with Babiš's ANO party leading the shift.

Updated: 13-01-2026 18:53 IST
The Czech Republic's fresh government, led by populist Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, is set to navigate a critical confidence vote in Parliament. This vote is critical as it will determine if Babiš's administration can implement its agenda, which diverges from previous pro-EU and Ukraine support policies.

The coalition, holding a 108-seat majority in the 200-seat lower house, began its parliamentary debate on Tuesday. Babiš's victory in the October elections has led to a coalition with the Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Motorists for Themselves group, both advocating for stances that align more closely with right-wing populism.

Babiš's government plans to redefine both foreign and domestic policies significantly. This includes rejecting financial aid for Ukraine and opposing EU loans, aligning more with Hungarian and Slovak leaders. The coalition's stance reflects a broader shift, including skepticism towards EU and NATO, and opposition to the EU Green Deal, reflecting significant changes in Czech Republic's policy directions.

