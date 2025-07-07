A Decade of Repression: Global Call to Hold China Accountable
Ten years post the crackdown on human rights lawyers in China, Amnesty International leads a call for global action. Over 300 legal professionals have faced detention or disappearance, with the repression intensifying under President Xi Jinping. Advocacy groups demand urgent international intervention and an independent UN investigation.
Amnesty International, alongside other global human rights groups, is advocating for immediate action against China as they mark ten years since a significant crackdown on legal professionals. The so-called '709' incident, beginning on July 9, 2015, saw the detention or disappearance of over 300 lawyers and activists, many of whom faced brutal treatment and secret imprisonment.
'These individuals were punished for defending clients and upholding justice,' said Sarah Brooks, Amnesty's China Director. Advocates assert the repression has worsened, with lawyers' licenses revoked, families facing intimidation, and activists like Ding Jiaxi and Xu Zhiyong receiving extended prison sentences.
Amnesty's report highlights the extensive impact of the 709 crackdown. Under President Xi Jinping, China has intensified its crackdowns, impacting various freedoms, including allegations of crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, cultural erosion in Tibet, and repression in Hong Kong. The crackdown has served as a blueprint for broader civil suppression, leading advocacy groups to demand a UN inquiry and cessation of international legal cooperation with China.
