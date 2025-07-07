BRICS Summit Bolsters Global South Cooperation and Expands Membership

During the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, leaders from the bloc reinforced their commitment to international law, multilateralism, and peaceful conflict resolution. Convening under the theme 'Strengthening Global South Cooperation,' the summit marked a significant expansion with the formal induction of Indonesia and welcoming ten additional partner nations.

The summit's Rio de Janeiro Declaration strongly condemned military strikes on Iran and stressed the importance of upholding nuclear safeguards, international law, and IAEA resolutions, especially regarding civilian infrastructure and nuclear sites. The leaders underscored the necessity of maintaining nuclear security and the importance of diplomatic initiatives to tackle regional challenges, urging UN Security Council involvement.

Highlighting humanitarian concerns, the leaders denounced attacks on civilians and humanitarian law violations. They called for increased accountability and urged international cooperation in addressing conflicts in regions like the Middle East and Sudan, while advocating for women's participation in peace processes and affirming support for UN peacekeeping and AU-led efforts.

