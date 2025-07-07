Left Menu

BRICS Summit Bolsters Global South Cooperation and Expands Membership

The 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro focused on strengthening multilateral cooperation, condemning military aggression, and expanding the bloc with new members including Indonesia. Leaders emphasized international law, sustainable development, and peaceful resolutions, addressing global conflicts and advocating for strategic diplomatic efforts to ensure humanitarian law compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:23 IST
BRICS Summit Bolsters Global South Cooperation and Expands Membership
Leaders at the BRICS Summit. (Image Credit: X/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, leaders from the bloc reinforced their commitment to international law, multilateralism, and peaceful conflict resolution. Convening under the theme 'Strengthening Global South Cooperation,' the summit marked a significant expansion with the formal induction of Indonesia and welcoming ten additional partner nations.

The summit's Rio de Janeiro Declaration strongly condemned military strikes on Iran and stressed the importance of upholding nuclear safeguards, international law, and IAEA resolutions, especially regarding civilian infrastructure and nuclear sites. The leaders underscored the necessity of maintaining nuclear security and the importance of diplomatic initiatives to tackle regional challenges, urging UN Security Council involvement.

Highlighting humanitarian concerns, the leaders denounced attacks on civilians and humanitarian law violations. They called for increased accountability and urged international cooperation in addressing conflicts in regions like the Middle East and Sudan, while advocating for women's participation in peace processes and affirming support for UN peacekeeping and AU-led efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025