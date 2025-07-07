India's Visionary Leadership: Reshaping BRICS for a Sustainable Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged a transformative approach to India's upcoming chairmanship of BRICS, aiming to redefine the bloc with a focus on resilience, cooperation, and sustainability. Addressing the BRICS Summit in Brazil, Modi highlighted plans to promote people-centric development and innovate in partnerships among member nations.

Modi took the opportunity to draw parallels with India's G20 presidency, emphasizing an inclusive and Global South-oriented agenda, underscoring a 'Humanity First' philosophy. He asserted that the priorities of developing nations would remain central to BRICS, fostering unity at the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro.

During discussions, Modi advocated for urgent reforms in global governance bodies, citing their outdated structures as insufficient for 21st-century challenges. He also highlighted terrorism as a global threat and called for international unity to combat it, particularly noting the Pahalgam attack as an affront to humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)