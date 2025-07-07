Left Menu

India's Visionary Leadership: Reshaping BRICS for a Sustainable Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's pivotal role in reshaping the BRICS agenda during its upcoming chairmanship. With a focus on cooperation, sustainability, and innovation, he reiterated India's commitment to global south issues and called for world governance reforms, especially against terrorism, at the Rio de Janeiro BRICS Summit.

PM Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit in Brazil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged a transformative approach to India's upcoming chairmanship of BRICS, aiming to redefine the bloc with a focus on resilience, cooperation, and sustainability. Addressing the BRICS Summit in Brazil, Modi highlighted plans to promote people-centric development and innovate in partnerships among member nations.

Modi took the opportunity to draw parallels with India's G20 presidency, emphasizing an inclusive and Global South-oriented agenda, underscoring a 'Humanity First' philosophy. He asserted that the priorities of developing nations would remain central to BRICS, fostering unity at the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro.

During discussions, Modi advocated for urgent reforms in global governance bodies, citing their outdated structures as insufficient for 21st-century challenges. He also highlighted terrorism as a global threat and called for international unity to combat it, particularly noting the Pahalgam attack as an affront to humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

