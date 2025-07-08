Controversial Gaza Relocation Plan Dominates Netanyahu-Trump Meeting

In a high-stakes meeting at the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump reiterated their controversial plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to other nations. Critics have labeled the plan as forced transfer, drawing significant opposition from various quarters.

The dinner meeting took place against the backdrop of indirect ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Qatar. Both leaders assert that the proposal aims to provide Palestinians with better prospects, despite accusations of ethnic cleansing from critics.

As the talks in Qatar continue, President Trump emphasized positive regional involvement and hinted at progress towards a ceasefire, although no official agreement was reached. The ongoing discussions underscore the complexities of achieving long-term peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)