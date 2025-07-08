Nepal-China Border Flood Claims 7 Lives; 18 Still Missing

In a tragic event that unfolded along the Nepal-China border, seven bodies have been recovered following a massive flood, with 18 individuals still unaccounted for, according to a Tuesday morning announcement by Nepal Police. The missing persons include three police officers, six citizens of China, and nine civilians.

Emergency teams have managed to rescue 55 people from the severely affected areas. However, the authorities have yet to disclose the precise locations or identities of the deceased. The catastrophe, which struck Nepal's Rasuwa district after midnight, has been traced to a permafrost collapse at the Lhende River's source in Tibet.

Experts from Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, aided by satellite imagery and local inputs, confirmed the flood originated from a sudden thawing of long-stable permafrost. Rising global temperatures and rainfall have been identified as key factors exacerbating conditions. Current on-ground rescue efforts face substantial challenges due to high water levels and damaged infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)