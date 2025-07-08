Left Menu

Modi's Landmark Visit to Brazil: A New Era in Diplomatic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Brazil, as the first Indian PM in 57 years, strengthens India-Brazil relations. The visit signals India's proactive role in the Global South, focusing on trade, defence, and technology, emphasizing India's strategic presence globally.

Updated: 08-07-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:58 IST

Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in Brazil, becoming the first Indian PM to make a State Visit in 57 years, marking a pivotal moment in India-Brazil diplomatic relations. The visit underscores India's proactive approach in strengthening ties with the Global South, with an eye on inclusive growth and strategic autonomy.

During his official engagements, Modi met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Alvorada Palace, where they exchanged diplomatic courtesies and discussed strengthening the existing Strategic Partnership. This collaboration aims to address common goals like climate resilience, resource security, and digital cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi's visit was marked by symbolic exchanges including a 114-horse guard of honor and vibrant cultural performances, reflecting the warmth of Brazil's reception. As India continues to assert its role on the global stage, this visit highlights its commitment to building equitable international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

