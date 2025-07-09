Bangladesh Enters Crucial Tariff Talks with U.S. Amid New 35% Tariff Imposition

The United States Trade Representative has extended an invitation to Bangladesh for further discussions in Washington, D.C., on the Reciprocal Tariff Agreement, scheduled from July 9 to July 11, 2025. This comes shortly after President Trump's announcement of a 35% tariff on Bangladeshi products, effective August 1, amid persistent trade deficits.

Leading the negotiations for Bangladesh is Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin, who will be present in person, while National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman will join virtually from Dhaka. Senior officials, including the Commerce Secretary, are also in attendance to push for a swift conclusion following earlier productive talks in June.

President Trump expressed the need to address the ongoing trade imbalances, warning that any increase in tariffs by Bangladesh would result in higher tariffs on exported goods. The talks mark a pivotal moment in U.S.-Bangladesh trade relations, hinging on cooperative solutions to long-standing issues.