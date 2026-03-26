Jaisingrao Pawar: The Historian Who Brought Maharashtra's Past to Life

Renowned historian Jaisingrao Pawar passed away Thursday in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, at the age of 85. His passing follows a month-long battle with lung-related ailments, as confirmed by family sources. Pawar was a prominent figure in promoting the legacies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj among the masses.

A towering presence in Maharashtra's cultural and academic circles, Pawar's career spanned over three decades as a college professor, during which he authored 20 textbooks. His work as a historian at Shivaji University was pivotal, as was his role as the founder and leader of historical societies dedicated to the state's rich past.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called Pawar a 'principled guide' in historical research. His books, including 'Maharani Tarabai' and 'Rajarshi Shahu Smarak Granth,' are celebrated for their insightful perspectives. His demise signifies a remarkable loss to the field of historical research and social enlightenment.