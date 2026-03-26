The Chairman Crowned Best Restaurant in Asia 2026
The Chairman in Hong Kong has been named the best restaurant in Asia for the year 2026 at the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants live awards ceremony. Celebrated for its Cantonese heritage, the event highlights innovative talent and features winners from across Asia.
- Country:
- United States
The Chairman, a pioneering establishment in Cantonese cuisine, has achieved the accolade of being named the best restaurant in Asia in 2026, as announced during the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants live awards ceremony.
This prestigious event, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, celebrates culinary excellence across Asia, spotlighting The Chairman's dedication to Cantonese heritage by embracing regional ingredients and traditional southern Chinese cooking methods.
Voted by the influential Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, the ceremony recognized excellence across 17 cities, with highlights including Bangkok's nine restaurant placements and esteemed awards for culinary innovation and hospitality.
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