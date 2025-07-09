Left Menu

Yamaha Motor Unveils New Logo to Celebrate 70th Anniversary

Yamaha Motor marks its 70th anniversary with a new logo featuring three tuning forks symbolizing its commitment to production, sales, and technology. The iconic brand, originally rooted in music, celebrates its engineering-driven journey towards carbon neutrality and innovative solutions under President Motofumi Shitara's leadership.

Yamaha Motor celebrates 70 years (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Yamaha Motor, the renowned motorbike manufacturer, is commemorating its 70th anniversary with the introduction of a redesigned company logo. President Motofumi Shitara unveiled the logo, highlighting it as a representation of a fresh chapter for the company. The emblem, featuring three tuning forks, is a nod to Yamaha's roots in music and its commitment to global market expansion through coordinated efforts in production, sales, and technology.

The company's journey from a music enterprise to a motorcycle giant is highlighted by its first motorbike, the YA-1. Akito Matsuo of Yamaha Motor recalled the critical role of the company's early expertise in metal processing, which laid the foundation for Yamaha's success in motorbike racing and production.

President Shitara emphasized Yamaha Motor's dedication to innovation and environmental sustainability, underscoring the importance of carbon neutrality. The company aims to not only deliver high-quality products but also to enhance infrastructure and living conditions. Reflecting on its founding principles of production, sales, and engineering, Yamaha is poised to tackle future challenges with a continued focus on environmental responsibility.

