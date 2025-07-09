Left Menu

Baloch Liberation Army Intensifies Assaults on Pakistani Military

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has launched a series of attacks in Balochistan, killing at least six Pakistani soldiers. The assaults, involving IEDs and snipers, targeted military forces in Kalat and Turbat, underlining the ongoing unrest in the resource-rich region. The BLA claims these actions are against 'occupying' forces.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bold display of opposition, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks on Pakistani military forces in Balochistan's Kalat and Turbat regions. These assaults have reportedly led to the deaths of at least six soldiers and several injuries, according to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch.

In Kalat's Makai area, BLA fighters executed two remote-controlled IED attacks. The first explosion targeted on-foot personnel from the army's bomb disposal unit during a clearance mission, resulting in one fatality and a critical injury. A subsequent IED at the same location reportedly claimed two additional lives and left another soldier wounded.

Additionally, in the Morgand area of Kalat, BLA snipers allegedly targeted Pakistani soldiers collecting rations, resulting in a fatality. The group then purportedly attacked a nearby military post with heavy weapons, causing further casualties and damage. On the night of July 6, the BLA ambushed a military convoy in Turbat's Ghana area, killing two soldiers and injuring others as vehicles came under direct fire.

The BLA reaffirmed its commitment to resist what it calls the 'occupying' Pakistani military presence in the largest, resource-rich province of Pakistan, Balochistan, which has long been plagued by violence. Human rights organizations have accused Pakistani forces of severe rights violations, including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

