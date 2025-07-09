Historic Diplomatic Exchange: PM Modi's Pioneering Visit to Namibia

During a landmark visit to Namibia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with open arms by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the State House in Windhoek. Earlier, Modi was greeted upon his arrival by Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi at Hosea Kutako International Airport, signaling warm bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister's hotel arrival in Windhoek was marked by a lively cultural reception, with Yoga performances and interactions with the Indian diaspora, underscoring the significance of this historic visit. This event marks a milestone as the first visit to Namibia by Modi and the third-ever by an Indian Prime Minister, enhancing diplomatic relations.

Throughout his visit, Modi engaged warmly with the Indian community, expressing pride in their cultural retention and contributions. In social media updates, he recognized Namibia as a 'valued and trusted African partner' and anticipated fruitful discussions with President Nandi-Ndaitwah and the Namibian Parliament, bolstering India-Namibia ties.

Having concluded a productive BRICS Summit tour in Brazil, Modi's itinerary included strategic stops in Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Argentina, showcasing India's expanding global diplomatic engagement. Namibia stands as the last destination in this five-nation tour, reflecting a commitment to strengthening international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)