India Fortifies Ties with Namibia through Defense and Conservation Initiatives
India pledged a Line of Credit for Namibia to acquire defense assets and fostered cooperation on big cat conservation. Namibia assured its IBCA membership. Healthcare collaboration and the translocation of cheetahs highlight the deepening ties, underscored by PM Modi receiving Namibia's highest civilian honor during his five-nation tour.
- Country:
- Namibia
In a significant diplomatic move, India extends a Line of Credit (LOC) to Namibia, facilitating the purchase of defense assets from India. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, High Commissioner Rahul Shrivastava announced Namibia's keen interest in Indian defense equipment, prompting India's financial assistance.
Simultaneously, Namibia committed to joining the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), an initiative spearheaded by India to preserve big cats worldwide. Confirming this, Shrivastava emphasized the alliance's role in bolstering conservation efforts on a global scale.
Further, India promises to aid Namibia in combatting malaria by supplying medicines and diagnostic kits, all while celebrating the deeper ties symbolized by PM Modi's reception of Namibia's highest civilian accolade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Leader Urges PM Modi to Protect Indian Expats Amid Gulf Tensions
Operation Sindoor has made India's stand against terrorism clear to the world: PM Modi.
PM Modi Highlights Century-Old Meeting's Impact on India's Freedom
PM Modi Honors Sree Narayana Guru–Gandhi Legacy, Stresses Vision for Viksit Bharat
PM Modi welcomes successful launch of space mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US; wishes them success.