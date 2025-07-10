Netanyahu and Trump Seek Gaza Hostage Deal, Eyes on Ceasefire

In a bid to secure a critical Gaza hostage deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that he and US President Donald Trump are aligned in their strategies, though they both assert there will be no agreement 'at any price'.

Despite appearances of unity, tensions persist. A senior Arab official revealed the US has urged Israel to show more flexibility, notably concerning Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza, a move questioned by Netanyahu's administration. At the same time, Trump maintains a cautiously optimistic stance regarding the timeline.

While the political dance continues, Hamas has shown willingness to negotiate under a framework that involves releasing hostages, despite unresolved issues including military withdrawal and humanitarian access. With voices from various mediators, the deal's future remains uncertain, as Netanyahu faced rising criticism and calls for clarity on Israel's objectives for Gaza.

