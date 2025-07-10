Left Menu

Netanyahu and Trump Seek Gaza Hostage Deal, Eyes on Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and US President Trump are closely working on a Gaza hostage deal, emphasizing the need for strategic security measures. Despite projected unity, internal disputes arise regarding a truce with Hamas and future military actions. International mediators show varied optimism about the resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:39 IST
Netanyahu and Trump Seek Gaza Hostage Deal, Eyes on Ceasefire
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (on left) and US President Donald Trump (on right) (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to secure a critical Gaza hostage deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that he and US President Donald Trump are aligned in their strategies, though they both assert there will be no agreement 'at any price'.

Despite appearances of unity, tensions persist. A senior Arab official revealed the US has urged Israel to show more flexibility, notably concerning Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza, a move questioned by Netanyahu's administration. At the same time, Trump maintains a cautiously optimistic stance regarding the timeline.

While the political dance continues, Hamas has shown willingness to negotiate under a framework that involves releasing hostages, despite unresolved issues including military withdrawal and humanitarian access. With voices from various mediators, the deal's future remains uncertain, as Netanyahu faced rising criticism and calls for clarity on Israel's objectives for Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025