India-Morocco Ties Poised for Transformational Growth, Says Ambassador Maliki
Morocco's Ambassador to India, Mohamed Maliki, highlighted the burgeoning India-Morocco relations, with growing cooperation across trade, defense, investment, and counter-terrorism. He stressed the importance of strategic partnerships in Africa, energy, and maritime security, while underscoring shared efforts in fighting terrorism and fostering bilateral tourism.
During a significant interaction in New Delhi, Morocco's Ambassador to India, Mohamed Maliki, emphasized the dynamic expansion of India-Morocco relations. He underscored their deepening cooperation in areas including trade, defense, and investment.
'I believe the sky isn't even the limit for us,' Maliki remarked, citing India's industrial capabilities and technological advancements. Highlighting the strategic moment in bilateral ties, he pointed to complementary strengths such as India's industrial role in Morocco and Morocco's influence on food security and African initiatives.
The ambassador also observed the presence of Moroccan companies in India's pharmaceutical and fertilizer sectors, with hopes to expand into automotive, renewable energy, and maritime security. In addressing terrorism, Maliki outlined a three-pronged approach—focusing on social development, intelligence, and educational training—while advocating for international cooperation.
