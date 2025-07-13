Left Menu

Tensions Rise as PTI Workers Arrested Amid Punjab Political Strife

Punjab police arrested several PTI workers as Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's convoy reached Lahore to support suspended Punjab Assembly MPAs. The PTI leaders are set to discuss strategies at a Raiwind meeting. Allegations of disruption led to the suspension of 26 members, and potential disqualifications loom.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic turn of events, Punjab police on Saturday arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who gathered in Lahore to support suspended Punjab Assembly Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs). The arrests took place as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur-led convoy arrived, aiming to show solidarity with the embattled lawmakers, according to ARY News.

As tensions rose, PTI's central leadership, including Members of National and Provincial Assemblies, was seen heading to a meeting at the Raiwind farmhouse. The agenda focused on devising a political strategy and gearing up for the next steps in PTI's protest movement against the government, as reported by ARY News.

The political turmoil follows accusations against opposition MPAs who allegedly disrupted a Punjab Assembly session on June 27, leading to significant property damage. In the aftermath, 26 lawmakers faced suspension, a decision overseen by Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. The Punjab Assembly speaker has referred the suspension cases to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), potentially paving the way for disqualifications.

