Human Rights Crisis: Allegations Against Pakistan, China in Bangladesh's Hindu Persecution
Rabinder Ghosh, a Bangladeshi human rights activist, claims Pakistan and China are instigating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Despite dire conditions, Hindus wish to remain in the country. Ghosh criticizes the government for failing to protect minority rights, alleging widespread violence and lack of international assistance.
Rabinder Ghosh, a human rights advocate from Bangladesh, has accused Pakistan and China of orchestrating violence against Hindus in his country. In an interview with ANI, Ghosh detailed how these nations allegedly support efforts to marginalize the Hindu community, asserting that Bangladeshi Hindus still hope for peace.
Ghosh referenced intelligence indicating China's involvement and Pakistan's direct support to Muslims in Bangladesh. He suggested that this undermines Bangladesh's national purpose, likening the situation to a resurgence of Pakistani influence. Despite the hardships, Hindus strive to stay within their homeland.
The activist described severe human rights abuses, including forced religious conversions and sexual violence against Hindus. He criticized the successive Bangladeshi governments, including the current interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, for failing to protect minority rights. Ghosh expressed frustration at the international community's inaction, despite numerous reports detailing ongoing atrocities.
