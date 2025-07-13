Left Menu

Human Rights Crisis: Allegations Against Pakistan, China in Bangladesh's Hindu Persecution

Rabinder Ghosh, a Bangladeshi human rights activist, claims Pakistan and China are instigating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Despite dire conditions, Hindus wish to remain in the country. Ghosh criticizes the government for failing to protect minority rights, alleging widespread violence and lack of international assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:36 IST
Human Rights Crisis: Allegations Against Pakistan, China in Bangladesh's Hindu Persecution
Rabinder Ghosh, Human Rights Defender from Bangladesh (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rabinder Ghosh, a human rights advocate from Bangladesh, has accused Pakistan and China of orchestrating violence against Hindus in his country. In an interview with ANI, Ghosh detailed how these nations allegedly support efforts to marginalize the Hindu community, asserting that Bangladeshi Hindus still hope for peace.

Ghosh referenced intelligence indicating China's involvement and Pakistan's direct support to Muslims in Bangladesh. He suggested that this undermines Bangladesh's national purpose, likening the situation to a resurgence of Pakistani influence. Despite the hardships, Hindus strive to stay within their homeland.

The activist described severe human rights abuses, including forced religious conversions and sexual violence against Hindus. He criticized the successive Bangladeshi governments, including the current interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, for failing to protect minority rights. Ghosh expressed frustration at the international community's inaction, despite numerous reports detailing ongoing atrocities.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025