Madhya Pradesh CM Woos Global Investors in UAE, Strengthens Economic Ties

During his official UAE visit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in high-level meetings to promote foreign investment and economic cooperation. Key discussions spanned sectors like IT, renewable energy, and tourism. Yadav emphasized the state's investor-friendly policies and strategic location to attract global partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:12 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav meets top global investors in Dubai during Global Dialogue 2025 to boost industrial cooperation and attract investment to Madhya Pradesh (Image: X/@CMMadhyaPradesh). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is actively fostering international investment ties during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates as part of the MP Global Dialogue 2025. Yadav's agenda in Dubai includes high-level meetings with key figures such as representatives from the Tata Group, focusing on diverse investment opportunities across Information Technology, renewable energy, and infrastructure.

Yadav has also engaged with business leaders like Sunil Manjrekar of the Global Maharashtrian Business Forum, exploring strategies to enhance foreign investment and embed Madhya Pradesh into global value chains. In a significant dialogue with Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the ICC UAE, Yadav discussed boosting bilateral investments and promoted the state's economic strengths in manufacturing and logistics.

Efforts to showcase cultural tourism and new projects in aviation and energy reflect Yadav's commitment to positioning Madhya Pradesh as a prime investment destination. Discussions with UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade underscored promising sectors like electric vehicles and textiles, supported under India-UAE's economic partnership. Yadav is set to continue his investment-seeking mission in Spain following his productive UAE exchange.

