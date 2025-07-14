Dubai's 2025 Green Vision: Transforming Urban Landscapes with Strategic Afforestation
Dubai Municipality has launched an ambitious afforestation initiative covering key intersections and roadways, worth AED190 million, as part of its Green Dubai initiative. The effort aims to enhance the city's aesthetic and ecological appeal, supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan for sustainable, livable urban environments.
Dubai Municipality has embarked on an extensive afforestation initiative across the emirate's major intersections and roadways, committing AED190 million to the project aimed at beautifying and greening Dubai. Covering over three million square meters, the project forms part of the broader Green Dubai initiative aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.
The comprehensive landscaping works spanned strategic locations, including key intersections such as Al Khail Road with Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Sheikh Zayed Road at the entry point from Abu Dhabi. More than 300,000 trees and seedlings were planted, with 222,500 square meters of ground covers and flowers, incorporating smart irrigation systems supported by IoT for efficient water use.
Officials, including Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, underscore the projects' commitment to sustainable urban growth and aesthetic enhancement. The diverse plant selection emphasizes adaptability to local climate, while unifying aesthetic elements across main entry points, including decorative fencing, fortifies Dubai's identity. Landmark lighting has been integrated at intersections to reflect cultural heritage and celebrate national events.
