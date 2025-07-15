Philippines-Taiwan Defense Ties Tighten Amid South China Sea Tensions

In a significant yet understated shift in geopolitical strategy, the Philippines is actively enhancing its defense relationship with Taiwan amidst escalating tensions in the South China Sea, as revealed by the Taipei Times. Philippine Defence Secretary Gilbert Teodoro acknowledged the interlinked security interests of the two nations, an implicit acknowledgment of Taiwan's influence on the Philippines' national security landscape.

Behind closed doors, anonymous Philippine officials have disclosed that military alliances with Taiwan are advancing beyond public knowledge. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration has loosened previous restrictions, facilitating more overt military and academic collaboration. Significantly, Philippine defense scholars have engaged with Taiwanese military leaders in forums to gain insights into Taiwan's security strategies. A joint maritime patrol by the Philippine and Taiwanese coast guards in the strategically vital Bashi Channel recently underscored this burgeoning cooperation.

Additionally, Taiwan participated as an observer in joint military exercises conducted by the United States, the Philippines, and Japan near Taiwan's proximity. Though officially unnamed, analysts suggest these exercises primarily address Chinese maritime assertiveness. In response, China has accused the Philippines of contributing to instability by siding with the United States. Philippine strategists emphasize the importance of strengthening ties with Taiwan due to geographical proximity, shared waters, and a substantial Filipino community on the island.

