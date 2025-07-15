Left Menu

Philippines-Taiwan Defense Ties Tighten Amid South China Sea Tensions

The Philippines discreetly bolsters defense ties with Taiwan due to Chinese aggression in the South China Sea. Under President Marcos Jr.'s new policy, military and academic engagements have increased. Joint exercises and patrols highlight deepening cooperation as China accuses the Philippines of destabilizing the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:12 IST
Philippines-Taiwan Defense Ties Tighten Amid South China Sea Tensions
Amid South China Sea disputes, Philippines edges closer to Taiwan in strategic defense shift (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a significant yet understated shift in geopolitical strategy, the Philippines is actively enhancing its defense relationship with Taiwan amidst escalating tensions in the South China Sea, as revealed by the Taipei Times. Philippine Defence Secretary Gilbert Teodoro acknowledged the interlinked security interests of the two nations, an implicit acknowledgment of Taiwan's influence on the Philippines' national security landscape.

Behind closed doors, anonymous Philippine officials have disclosed that military alliances with Taiwan are advancing beyond public knowledge. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration has loosened previous restrictions, facilitating more overt military and academic collaboration. Significantly, Philippine defense scholars have engaged with Taiwanese military leaders in forums to gain insights into Taiwan's security strategies. A joint maritime patrol by the Philippine and Taiwanese coast guards in the strategically vital Bashi Channel recently underscored this burgeoning cooperation.

Additionally, Taiwan participated as an observer in joint military exercises conducted by the United States, the Philippines, and Japan near Taiwan's proximity. Though officially unnamed, analysts suggest these exercises primarily address Chinese maritime assertiveness. In response, China has accused the Philippines of contributing to instability by siding with the United States. Philippine strategists emphasize the importance of strengthening ties with Taiwan due to geographical proximity, shared waters, and a substantial Filipino community on the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025