Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Targets Global Investment in Dubai Visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Dubai focused on attracting investment and strengthening trade ties. Meetings with DP World and UAE officials explored collaboration in high-value sectors under CEPA and I2U2 partnerships. The visit aims to enhance economic cooperation and investment opportunities for Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Targets Global Investment in Dubai Visit
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets DP World delegation in Dubai to discuss investment opportunities. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a strategic move to boost economic ties, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with a delegation from DP World during his recent visit to Dubai. The visit, spanning from July 13 to 15, aimed at enticing investment and fortifying trade relations between Madhya Pradesh and the UAE. Yadav, expressing gratitude towards investors and officials, highlighted the vision of Dubai as a global business hub, recognizing the groundwork laid by the Indian Prime Minister since 2015.

The discussions, attended by Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO of Parks & Zones at Jafza, focused on joint collaboration and the upcoming Bharat Mart project, slated for completion by late 2026. Al Hashmi underscored the eagerness to deepen ties with India and invited companies from Madhya Pradesh to join this venture.

Further cementing the relationship, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, also met with CM Yadav to discuss the potential of joint investments in agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics. The conversations centered around the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and I2U2, showcasing Madhya Pradesh as a promising destination for UAE investments in diverse sectors.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025