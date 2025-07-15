Madhya Pradesh Targets Global Investment in Dubai Visit

In a strategic move to boost economic ties, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with a delegation from DP World during his recent visit to Dubai. The visit, spanning from July 13 to 15, aimed at enticing investment and fortifying trade relations between Madhya Pradesh and the UAE. Yadav, expressing gratitude towards investors and officials, highlighted the vision of Dubai as a global business hub, recognizing the groundwork laid by the Indian Prime Minister since 2015.

The discussions, attended by Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO of Parks & Zones at Jafza, focused on joint collaboration and the upcoming Bharat Mart project, slated for completion by late 2026. Al Hashmi underscored the eagerness to deepen ties with India and invited companies from Madhya Pradesh to join this venture.

Further cementing the relationship, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, also met with CM Yadav to discuss the potential of joint investments in agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics. The conversations centered around the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and I2U2, showcasing Madhya Pradesh as a promising destination for UAE investments in diverse sectors.