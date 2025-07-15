Left Menu

UAE Launches Major Water Pipeline Project to Aid Southern Gaza's Crisis

The UAE has initiated a significant desalinated water project, connecting Egypt to southern Gaza, amid severe water scarcity. The new pipeline will provide daily water to 600,000 residents, marking part of ongoing UAE efforts to aid Gaza amidst ongoing infrastructural devastation.

Gaza City [Gaza], July 15 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has announced a major humanitarian effort, 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,' involving the construction of a large-scale desalinated water supply pipeline from Egypt to the embattled southern Gaza region. This initiative is aimed at countering the escalating water crisis there.

In a recent press briefing at the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility headquarters in Deir al Balah, officials disclosed that a 315mm transmission line extending 6.7 kilometers is underway, linking a UAE-constructed desalination plant in Egypt to areas between Khan Younis and Rafah. Slated to provide 15 liters of water per person daily, this effort will serve around 600,000 residents, addressing the severe damage to 80% of Gaza's water infrastructure.

This pipeline represents more than an emergency response. According to Sharif Al-Nayrab from Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, it underscores the UAE's ongoing dedication to Palestinian humanitarian aid amid the war-induced disaster. Deputy Director-General Omar Shatat of the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility commended the UAE's pivotal support in maintaining essential services in dire circumstances. Civil society's Khalil Abu Shammala reiterated the critical value of such projects in fostering resilience among Gaza's residents.

