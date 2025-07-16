Left Menu

Baloch National Movement: The Need for Political Literacy and Diplomatic Strength

Dr. Naseem Baloch, chairman of the Baloch National Movement, addressed a session on strategic preparedness, emphasizing the importance of principles, political literacy, and diplomatic strength. He stressed that national movements need maturity and seriousness to gain global recognition, urging activists to pursue a clear, committed path toward self-determination.

Baloch activist Dr Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) (Photo/X@DrNaseemBaluch). Image Credit: ANI
Dr. Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), spoke passionately at a capacity-building session hosted by the Germany Chapter of BNM. Under the theme "The Changing Global Situation and Balochistan," the session aimed at enhancing the political education and strategic readiness of Baloch activists across Europe.

Dr. Baloch stressed the importance of anchoring national movements in principles, politics, and consistent engagement rather than transient emotions and slogans. Highlighting examples from global conflicts, he underscored how Balochistan is impacted by international shifts, emphasizing a movement motivated by maturity and seriousness.

He advocated for increased political literacy among BNM activists and urged them to strengthen their diplomatic efforts. While commending their initiatives, Dr. Baloch warned against complacency, highlighting that recognition of the Baloch struggle by international institutions is the ultimate goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

